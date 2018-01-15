CHICAGO — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on his Thursday meeting at the White House to discuss the bipartisan immigration deal with President Trump:

In the course of his comments, President Trump said things that were hate-filled, vile, and racist. He used those words, and he used them repeatedly. I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday.

I have a singular mission—to pass the Dream Act. Our deal is a genuine compromise—it addresses all the areas outlined by the President and represents honest concessions on both sides. That is the nature of compromise, and the President and others trying to derail a bipartisan deal do not have an alternative that can earn bipartisan support. We have seven days and the clock is ticking. Our bipartisan group continues to build support for the only deal in town.

