Durbin issues statement on this morning's shooting in Alexandria
June 14, 2017 9:56 AM June 14, 2017 1:20 PM
Listen to the story
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement:
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Our hearts go out to the victims of a tragic shooting this morning. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the United States Capitol Police who put their lives on the line this morning and each and every day to keep members, staff, and visitors safe."