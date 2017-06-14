Durbin issues statement on this morning's shooting in Alexandria Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement: Article continues after sponsor message "Our hearts go out to the victims of a tragic shooting this morning. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the United States Capitol Police who put their lives on the line this morning and each and every day to keep members, staff, and visitors safe." Print Version Submit a News Tip