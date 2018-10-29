CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

"My heart breaks for Pittsburgh today and the Jewish community that worships at Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue. I’m praying for the families who have lost loved ones, and for those injured in this senseless tragedy including several police officers. We are grateful once again to law enforcement and first responders for their bravery. With another apparent hate-fueled shooting that took place in Kentucky this week, these tragedies are a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant in combatting an increase in hate crimes in America. Such evil has no place in this country and it must be condemned by all."

Article continues after sponsor message