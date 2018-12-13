WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today voted for the bipartisan joint war powers resolution, of which he is a cosponsor, to end unauthorized U.S. military involvement in Yemen. The resolution passed the Senate 56-41.

“The Constitution is clear – Article 1, Section 8 states ‘The Congress shall have Power: To declare War.’ But there was never a vote to authorize U.S. military involvement in the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen,” Durbin said. “Not only was this war never authorized by the elected representatives of the American people – it is a humanitarian disaster. An estimated 85,000 children have already died of malnutrition. And in a country of 28 million, nearly half are facing famine. On top of it all, we also know that the Saudi coalition is being led by a reckless crown prince who I believe had direct knowledge of the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi.”

Durbin continued, “This debate and vote were long overdue. Not another taxpayer dollar or American life should be put on the line in support of this Saudi-led disaster in Yemen.”

The joint resolution would halt U.S. military support for the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen pursuant to the 1973 War Powers Act. In March, Durbin supported a similar bipartisan joint war powers resolution to end unauthorized U.S. military involvement in Yemen, which was the first-ever vote in the Senate to withdraw U.S. Armed Forces from an unauthorized war. Durbin has a long history of defending Congress’s constitutional role in matters of war, regardless of who was in the White House.

