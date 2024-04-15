Durbin Issues Statement On Iran's Attack On Israel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding reports that Iran launched attacks on Israel: Article continues after sponsor message “Putin’s ally Iran has been a destabilizing regional spoiler, arming Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis for years, using proxies to attack U.S. interests, and inching ever closer to a nuclear weapon—a situation made worse since Trump petulantly withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear agreement that had constrained that dangerous program. I hope wiser heads can contain Iran’s reckless behavior before the situation escalates to further regional instability.” Print Version Submit a News Tip