WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Education (ED) announced it will eliminate the “borrower defense” and Gainful Employment rules established during the Obama Administration to protect students and taxpayers from predatory for-profit colleges.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today, Secretary DeVos chose for-profit colleges over students and taxpayers. Her actions to eliminate important protections in higher education will harm students and waste millions in taxpayer dollars.”

Durbin has long fought to protect students from for-profit colleges and ensure defrauded students receive the federal student loan relief to which they are entitled under the law.

More like this:

Jun 21, 2023 - Durbin Leads Colleagues In Urging Department Of Education To Reinstate The Gainful Employment Rule

Sep 23, 2023 - SIUE Named 'Top-10 Best Value School' In Illinois

Jun 22, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Applauds Department Of Education’s Strongest-Ever Proposed Gainful Employment Rule

Aug 24, 2023 - 17 Jersey Community High School Students Recognized for Academic Success

Sep 25, 2023 - Blackburn College Receives $4.8M Grant for New Athletic Center

 