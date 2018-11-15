WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the lead cosponsors of the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act, today made the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s endorsement of a bipartisan proposal to lower crime rates, prepare inmates to successfully reenter society, promote community safety, and increase fairness in sentencing:

President Trump’s endorsement of the bipartisan criminal justice reform compromise is an important step in our shared effort to promote safe communities and improve justice. By preparing inmates bound for release to become productive citizens, we can reduce crime and the social and economic cost of incarceration. And by ensuring that punishments fit the crimes, we can better balance the scales of justice. We are grateful for the White House’s ongoing engagement to make these long-overdue reforms a reality. With the President’s support and Leader McConnell’s pledge to hold a vote on the broadly popular package, we can quickly take a critical first step towards reforming our criminal justice system.

