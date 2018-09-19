WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today called on the Trump White House to request that the FBI’s career professionals conduct an independent investigation into the serious and credible sexual assault allegation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin argued that the FBI needs to interview witnesses, review all of the evidence, and report their findings to the Committee ahead of a hearing on these allegations. Durbin also urged Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans to ensure that all relevant witnesses are invited to testify at the hearing.

Yesterday, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced a public hearing for Monday, September 24, 2018, and invited Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to testify, under oath, about these allegations.

“If we are going to have a hearing on Monday, we should walk in to that hearing after an investigation,” said Durbin.

Today, Durbin joined his fellow Democratic colleagues on the Judiciary Committee in a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray and White House Counsel Don McGahn urging them to complete an FBI investigation before a public hearing and to reopen Judge Kavanaugh’s background investigation. In a separate letter today, the members also outlined ways in which Chairman Grassley is upending the investigation and public hearing into Dr. Ford’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.

On Sunday, Durbin released a statement regarding the allegation of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh.

