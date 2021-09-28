WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statements regarding every Senate Republican voting against the House-passed Continuing Resolution (CR) to fund the government and avoid catastrophic default:

Durbin: “Right now, our number one priority should be keeping the nation’s economy on the path to recovery. Instead, Republicans are playing reckless political games with the economy and the full faith and credit of the United States by refusing to pay the bill that Donald Trump helped rack up.

“This is a disastrous dine-and-dash by Congressional Republicans that America cannot afford.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Duckworth: “As members of Congress, it’s our job to do what’s best for the people of this country. Republicans have completely abdicated that responsibility by blocking the CR and refusing to lift the debt ceiling, which has historically been a bipartisan effort—most recently as Democrats worked with Republicans during the Trump years to raise the debt limit multiple times.

“Our Constitution is clear: the validity of the public debt of the United States, as authorized by law, shall not be questioned. Congressional Republicans’ stubborn refusal tonight to let our country pay its bills is a stunning dereliction of duty and violates our Constitution’s mandate that our nation’s full faith and credit is not up for debate.

“If Republicans continue to refuse to pay the bills that were racked up during the Trump years—including the massive $2 trillion tax scam to the ultra-wealthy and corporations—despite having enough resources to do so and despite every Democrat voting for it, then it will be clear they would rather play politics than govern for the good of our country.”

More like this: