WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement:

"There is never an excuse for this behavior—ever. What Senator Franken did was wrong, and it should be referred to the Ethics Committee for review."

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement on Senator Al Franken:

“These types of actions are simply unacceptable and should be reviewed by the Ethics Committee. Women across America should be able to feel safe in their workplace, and they deserve our support when coming forward with allegations of misconduct.”

