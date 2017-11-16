Durbin, Duckworth statement on Senator Franken Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement: "There is never an excuse for this behavior—ever. What Senator Franken did was wrong, and it should be referred to the Ethics Committee for review." Article continues after sponsor message U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement on Senator Al Franken: “These types of actions are simply unacceptable and should be reviewed by the Ethics Committee. Women across America should be able to feel safe in their workplace, and they deserve our support when coming forward with allegations of misconduct.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football