WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Normal, Illinois, Mayor Chris Koos to serve on the Amtrak Board of Directors:

“Mayor Koos has a long history as a powerful, positive voice in Illinois’ transportation sector. He understands the importance of passenger rail to communities in Illinois, the Midwest, and nationwide. His nomination, which we strongly recommended to President Biden, was well deserved. We voted for his confirmation today with the confidence that he will grow and protect Amtrak’s national network.

“We’d also like to commend former Mayor Tom Carper of Macomb, Illinois, for his service on the Amtrak Board of Directors since 2008, including as its Chairman from 2009 to 2013. During his tenure, Mayor Carper ensured that Amtrak was valued as a national passenger rail system that offered valuable connections and economic opportunity to underserved communities.”

Mayor Koos was first nominated to the Amtrak Board of Directors in 2020, but never confirmed. As a result of Durbin’s recommendation, President Biden nominated Mayor Koos to the Amtrak Board again in 2022. Mayor Koos has served the longest-running term of any mayor in Normal’s history. During his tenure, Mayor Koos led the development of Uptown Station, the second largest Amtrak station in Illinois.

Mayor Carper was first appointed to the Amtrak Board of Directors in March 2008 for a five-year term. He was reappointed in 2013. During his time on the Board, including his time as Chairman, he helped improve safety, grade crossing improvements, financial controls, and oversight of cybersecurity.

