WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) led nearly every member of the Illinois Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to President Biden urging the White House to grant Governor JB Pritzker’s request for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help Cook County recover from storm damage. In September, severe storms passed through Cook County producing nine inches of rainfall and flash flooding.

“We write in support of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s request for federal assistance for the State of Illinois, to help Cook County recover from storm damage that occurred in September,” wrote the lawmakers.

“Governor Pritzker has indicated that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and local governments. He requests Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance to help individuals and households in Cook County clean up and rebuild following large-scale damage. We also request federal disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration (SBA), including low-interest disaster loan access, for Cook County as well as the counties contiguous to it,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers continued their letter, emphasizing the severity of the rainfall that hit Cook County in September.

“On September 17, Cook County experienced severe storms yielding heavy rainfall totaling nine inches and leading to flash flooding. This caused significant property damage, widespread power outages, and limited roadway access. Subsequent damage has impacted homeowners, businesses, and local governments,” the lawmakers wrote. “As such, the Governor seeks timely federal assistance from FEMA.”

Led by Durbin and Duckworth, the letter was also signed by U.S. Representatives Jonathan Jackson (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Delia Ramirez (D-IL-03), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Sean Casten (D-IL-06), Danny Davis (D-IL-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), Janice Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Mike Bost (R-IL-12), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), Darin LaHood (R-IL-16), and Eric Sorenson (D-IL-17).

