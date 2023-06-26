WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined their Senate Democratic Caucus colleagues to introduce a Senate resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month. The Senators’ resolution highlights the contributions LGBTQ+ Americans have made to our country, notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ+ Americans, and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality. The resolution also recognizes the progress that has been made with the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act and the legal recognition of workplace protections for transgender people while acknowledging the continued attacks on the rights of LGBTQ+ people taking place in our legal institutions.

“This weekend, cities across the globe—including Chicago—will be hosting their annual Pride parades. It will be a chance to join together in celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and to honor the history of the Pride movement. But sadly, today—even during Pride month—extremist politicians throughout America are trying to rewrite that proud history. Well, try as these politicians may, the truth is: You cannot erase the history, as well as the progress, of the Pride movement,” said Durbin. “This resolution shows that the Senate Democratic Caucus stands with every LGBTQ+ American—you are not alone. I will continue to show my support and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community—not just during Pride month, but every day of the year.”

“No one should face discrimination because of who they are or who they love—we all deserve to live and thrive as our most authentic selves,” said Duckworth. “As we’ve seen a dangerous increase in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation across the country, it’s as critical as ever to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. I’m proud to join my Democratic colleagues in introducing a resolution to officially recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month and recognize the many incredible contributions LGBTQ+ Americans have made to our nation.”

Full text of the resolution is available here.

Earlier this week, Durbin and Duckworth joined some of their colleagues to introduce the bicameral Equality Act. The Equality Act is historic, comprehensive legislation that would update federal civil rights laws to explicitly ban discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans, just as such laws ban religious, racial, and ethnic discrimination.

On Wednesday, Durbin chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing entitled, “Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans.” The hearing celebrated the historic progress made in protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. It also served as a call to remain steadfast in defending these rights against a tidal wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being introduced across the country, particularly targeting transgender youth. Durbin’s opening statement from that hearing is available here and questions for the witnesses is available here.

