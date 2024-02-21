WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement after the White House announced its intent to nominate Judge Nancy L. Maldonado to be United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit, and Georgia Alexakis to be United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of Illinois.

“We are pleased that President Biden is nominating Judge Nancy Maldonado to serve as a United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit, and Georgia Alexakis to serve as a United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of Illinois. These two Illinoisans have the qualifications, integrity, and judgment to serve with distinction. We look forward to their nominations being considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full Senate and urge our colleagues to support them.”

Judge Maldonado currently serves as a United States District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois. In July 2022, the United States Senate confirmed Judge Maldonado to this position on a bipartisan vote of 53-45. If confirmed, she will be the first Hispanic judge to ever serve on the Seventh Circuit.

In August 2023, Durbin and Duckworth established a screening committee to review applicants to be a Federal District Court Judge in the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division. The committee carefully evaluated candidates by reviewing their professional records and application questionnaires, contacting references, and conducting interviews, and submitted their findings and recommendations to the Senators. Durbin and Duckworth interviewed the finalists, reviewed their records, and consulted with each other regarding their qualifications.

In November 2023, the Senators sent a letter to the White House recommending six candidates for President Biden’s consideration for current and future vacancies for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, including Georgia Alexakis.

Once the President submits a nomination to the U.S. Senate, it will be reviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Durbin is the Chair, and the nominee will ultimately be eligible for a vote in the Committee. If the nomination is approved by the Judiciary Committee, the nominee will be eligible for a vote by the full Senate.

Bios of the Illinois nominees from the White House are included below

Judge Nancy L. Maldonado to be United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit

Judge Nancy L. Maldonado has been a United States District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois since 2022. Judge Maldonado was previously a partner at Miner, Barnhill & Galland, P.C. in Chicago from 2010 to 2022 and an associate at the firm from 2003 to 2009. From 2001 to 2003, Judge Maldonado served as a law clerk for Judge Rubén Castillo on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. She received her J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2001 and her A.B., cum laude, from Harvard University in 1997.

Georgia Alexakis to be United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of Illinois

Georgia N. Alexakis has been an Assistant United States Attorney and the Chief of Appeals for the Criminal Division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois since 2022. She previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in that office from 2013 to 2021. From 2021 to 2022, Ms. Alexakis worked as a partner at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP in Chicago. From 2008 to 2012, she was an associate and then a partner at Bartlit Beck Herman Palenchar & Scott LLP, also in Chicago. Ms. Alexakis served as a law clerk for Judge Milton I. Shadur on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois from 2007 to 2008 and for Judge Marsha S. Berzon on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2006 to 2007. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 2006 and her A.B., magna cum laude, from Harvard University in 2000. Between college and law school, from 2000 to 2003, Ms. Alexakis worked as an associate and then as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in Chicago.

