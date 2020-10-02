WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Illinois has been awarded a total of $3,248,722 in federal funding to offset costs related to the historic flooding that occurred from February 24 to July 3, 2019. The funding, awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will go to the Illinois Department of Transportation to help cover the costs of emergency response and flooding prevention efforts in Springfield.

“I saw firsthand the impact this unprecedented flooding had on families, farmers, and businesses last year. The resiliency of these communities and heroic efforts of emergency responders was inspiring. I’m glad they are receiving the federal support they deserve to recover and move forward,” said Durbin. “Senator Duckworth and I, along with the Illinois Congressional Delegation, pushed for this FEMA assistance, and will continue working to help Illinois recover and prepare for future extreme weather events.”

“These investments will go a long way toward helping Illinois communities impacted by historic severe weather rebuild their infrastructure,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to keep working alongside Senator Durbin and the Illinois Congressional delegation to secure the federal resources necessary to restore affected communities and boost local economies.”

This funding will reimburse IDOT for its emergency work, which consisted of filling and hauling sandbags and plastic for use in flood fighting, and placing barricades for safety in flooded areas.

The flooding experienced in Illinois last year became the longest flood event to ever occur in the State. Many communities experienced power outages, road closures, and significant damages to homes and businesses. More than 1,694 homes and businesses sustained major damage as a result of serious flooding. Durbin and Duckworth led the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to President Trump last year calling for federal relief to help Illinois recover.

