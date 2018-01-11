WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that five Metro East agencies will receive a total of $239,192 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program. The FSS program is designed to help HUD-assisted families increase their income and achieve economic independence through access to job training, education, and other resources. Today’s funding will allow public housing agencies to work with social service agencies, colleges, businesses, and other local partners to help participating families.

“These federal funds will help Metro East families gain marketable job skills to lift themselves out of poverty and become financially stable,” Durbin said. “I will continue fighting for federal investments that give local agencies the ability to help their communities thrive.”

“These resources are a much-needed investment in some of our most vulnerable communities in the Metro East to help Illinoisanscontinue their education, secure good-paying jobs and support their family,” Duckworth said. “I’ll continue to work with Senator Durbin to expand investments like these that help hardworking families lift themselves up by their bootstraps and strengthen our state economy.”

The following agencies will receive funding:

St. Clair County Housing Authority (Belleville): $54,972

Madison County Housing Authority (Collinsville): $69,380

Macoupin County Housing Authority (Carlinville): $22,973

Housing Authority of Marion County (Centralia): $25,000

Housing Authority of the City of East Saint Louis (East St. Louis): $66,867

