WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, today met with U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to discuss military readiness. Durbin and General George also spoke about modernization of the organic industrial base and advanced capabilities at Rock Island Arsenal. In addition, Durbin raised fielding of MQ-1C Gray Eagle 25M unmanned aerial systems in Illinois and Kentucky after securing $350 million for new aircraft for the Army National Guard in the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus.

“From Scott Air Force Base to Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois has a serious role to play in ensuring our nation’s military readiness,” said Durbin. “Today, I sat down with U.S. Army Chief of Staff General George to discuss the latest advancements at Rock Island Arsenal and how Illinois can continue to support our national military priorities.”

