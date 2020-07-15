WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke by phone with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Land of Lincoln Chapter President Marcus Lucas and local chapter members today about policing reform. During the call, Durbin heard from NOBLE members about their experiences in law enforcement and discussed his support for the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which aims to comprehensively change the culture of law enforcement by prohibiting racial and discriminatory profiling, banning chokeholds, banning no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, limiting the transfer of military-grade equipment to local law enforcement, mandating the use of body cameras, requiring frequent, comprehensive reporting on use of force, and more.

“In 2020, it is unconscionable that we are continuing to lose Black and Brown lives to brutal acts of racial injustice. Comprehensive policing reform that addresses racial discrimination and excessive use of force is long overdue,” said Durbin. “The Senate must take up the Justice in Policing Act and finally correct practices that have led to discriminatory policing in this country.”

A fact sheet with more information of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 is available here.

