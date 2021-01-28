WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Marty Oberman, President Joe Biden’s new Chair of the Surface Transportation Board (STB). During their Zoom call, Durbin and Oberman discussed the importance of improving Amtrak On-Time Performance (OTP) and enforcing the new Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) OTP rule that sets a new metric for measuring Amtrak delays caused by freight rail interference.

“Marty Oberman is a friend and I’m glad President Biden has chosen him to chair the Surface Transportation Board. Under his leadership, I’m hopeful we can make progress in improving Amtrak’s reliability and efficiency for travelers in Illinois, and that starts by holding freight railroads accountable for track delays,” said Durbin.

