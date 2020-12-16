WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, today spoke with leaders at FWD.us, a bipartisan political organization focused on immigration and criminal justice reform. Durbin discussed his hopes for comprehensive immigration reform under the Biden-Harris Administration next year. Durbin expressed his gratitude towards millions of immigrants who are essential workers – many working in hospitals and other health care settings across the country –risking their lives every day as America confronts COVID-19.

“Where would America be in this crisis without millions of immigrants who are essential workers on the frontlines of this pandemic? Despite being under constant attack from the outgoing President, immigrants have stepped up in our time of need. I am looking forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris to finally fix our broken immigration system. It’s time to bring millions of hardworking immigrants out of the shadows,” Durbin said.

