WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the status of a COVID-19 relief bill with the President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Mary Kay Henry. During the call, Durbin discussed his efforts in drafting a bipartisan $908 billion relief package that includes funding for state and local governments, unemployment insurance, small businesses, health care providers, testing and vaccine distribution, housing and education assistance, and more.

“We are in the midst of a devastating rise in COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. As this pandemic rages on, the Senate must end its irresponsible delay and pass an emergency relief bill that offers support for workers during this public health crisis,” said Durbin. “I’m proud to partner with organizations like SEIU to continue pushing for strong labor protections and ensure workers throughout Illinois have the tools and resources to weather this pandemic.”

