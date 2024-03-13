WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, today met with Commander of Air Mobility Command (AMC) General Mike Minihan to discuss U.S. Air Force operations related to airlift, air refueling, and air mobility support. During their meeting, Durbin and General Minihan spoke about AMC’s role in providing humanitarian support to Gaza and the delivery of weaponry to Ukraine, as well as discussed a proposal for a new Aeromedical Evacuation Center of Excellence to be established at Scott Air Force Base (AFB).

Article continues after sponsor message

Durbin also raised the capabilities of Scott AFB’s 126th Air Refueling Wing, which is being considered for new KC-46s.

“Air Mobility Command, headquartered at Scott Air Force Base, is vital to the Air Force’s military operations. AMC airmen are delivering much needed aid to Gaza and military support to Ukraine as the country continues to fend off Putin’s advances,” said Durbin. “Today, I met with General Minihan about AMC’s efforts and promised to continue to support the many servicemembers and their families across the base.”

More like this: