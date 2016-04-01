U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL), and U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL) released the following statement today after the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) announced a decision regarding the location of its new facility – known as NGA West.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We are disappointed that the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has not decided to build its new facility here in Illinois. Scott Air Force Base remains one of our nation’s most important defense installations. We’re going to continue to work hard and see through this process of relocating the agency to the site adjacent to Scott Air Force Base. During the upcoming comment period on this decision - and beyond - we will continue working with the Department of Defense and stakeholders at home to protect the future of Scott, its dedicated employees, and its enormous impact on the regional economy.”

More like this:

Mar 13, 2024 - Durbin Discusses Air Mobility Command’s Mission With General Minihan

Apr 10, 2024 - Duckworth Commends Biden EPA’s New PFAS Rule That Will Protect Public Health And Children

4 days ago - Durbin Calls On FDA, DOJ Officials, To Testify About Lack Of Enforcement Of Unauthorized E-Cigs

Apr 16, 2024 - Budzinski, Bost Announce $10.3 Million Navy Contract for the Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company       

Apr 16, 2024 - Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company Receives $10.3 Million Navy Contract

 