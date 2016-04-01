Durbin, Davis, Bost respond to NGA decision Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. [WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL), and U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL) released the following statement today after the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) announced a decision regarding the location of its new facility – known as NGA West. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! “We are disappointed that the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has not decided to build its new facility here in Illinois. Scott Air Force Base remains one of our nation’s most important defense installations. We’re going to continue to work hard and see through this process of relocating the agency to the site adjacent to Scott Air Force Base. During the upcoming comment period on this decision - and beyond - we will continue working with the Department of Defense and stakeholders at home to protect the future of Scott, its dedicated employees, and its enormous impact on the regional economy.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip