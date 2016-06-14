Durbin: Congress must do more to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke on the Senate floor about yesterday’s mass shooting in Orlando, Florida, and called on the Senate to take immediate action to close loopholes in law that allow dangerous people to purchase guns and explosives. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! “We don’t know all the details, but we know this was an act of terror and it was an act of hate, and it was directed at the LGBT community. I want to begin by expressing my condolences to the victims, their families and loved ones, and to the city of Orlando. I want to thank the first responders who ran toward the sound of gunfire, who literally risked their lives to save the lives of others. I want to express my support and solidarity with the LGBT community in Orlando and throughout the nation,” said Durbin. “We must pursue smart, common sense reforms to keep dangerous, hateful people from getting their hands on dangerous weapons. America just suffered its deadliest mass shooting event in history—worse than San Bernardino, worse than Newtown, worse than Virginia Tech. If there ever was a time for Congress to do its job and keep guns out of dangerous hands, it’s now.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip