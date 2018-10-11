WASHINGTON – Following the release of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (UN IPCC) report on Monday, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called on President Trump and Congressional Republicans to take immediate action to limit human-induced global warming. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin also urged President Trump to rethink his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Last year, President Trump decided that the United States would step away from the rest of the world, step away from our allies and trading partners, and leave this [Paris] agreement. I hope after this week’s announcement from the United Nations, at least someone in the White House will have second thoughts about this disastrous decision,” Durbin said. “We have a moral obligation to our kids and grandkids to leave future generations with a planet that is not plagued by catastrophic droughts, famine, wildfires, hurricanes, and sea-level rise. We have the tools and know-how to do it, it’s time we rise to the challenge.”

The IPCC report stated that we must reduce global emissions by 45 percent by 2030, and reach net zero emissions by 2050, if we want to avoid a world where deadly storms, unbreathable air, widespread famine, and multi-year droughts are the norm.

