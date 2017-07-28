WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) pressed the Department of Defense to clarify the Administration’s policy with regard to transgender individuals serving openly in the U.S. military, after President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. government will no longer accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity. In a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Durbin requested that Sec. Mattis provide him with the revised service accession plans, an explanation of the policy with respect to current members of the armed forces, and all documents, memorandum, analysis, presentations, reports, and communications related to the White House’s consultation with the Department of Defense regarding this decision no later than July 31, 2017.

“The President's tweet is not only a reversal of the policy announced last year, but it would also equate to a ban on transgender individuals, even those who are now serving in the military. This draconian approach to the thousands of transgender individuals who are both willing and qualified to serve is not consistent with the values of our country and is not consistent with the values we expect of our service members in their conduct,” Durbin wrote.

Last month, Sec. Mattis announced that applications by transgender individuals would be deferred until January 1, 2018. This announcement suggested that military services would review their accession plans and provide input on the impact to the readiness and lethality of our forces. This review has not been completed, but the President's tweet suggests that he received the advice of military leaders and experts.

The full text of the letter is available here and below:

July 28, 2017

The Honorable James Mattis

Secretary of Defense

1000 Defense Pentagon

Washington, DC 20310

Dear Secretary Mattis:

Last month, you announced your approval of a recommendation by the military services to defer accepting transgender applicants into the military until January 1, 2018. While I had concerns at the time of your announcement, I expected you to carry out a thoughtful and deliberative process that would include consultations with Congress. Today, however, the President tweeted that "the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

The President's tweet is not only a reversal of the policy announced last year, but it would also equate to a ban on transgender individuals, even those who are now serving in the military. This draconian approach to the thousands of transgender individuals who are both willing and qualified to serve is not consistent with the values of our country and is not consistent with the values we expect of our service members in their conduct. As you know, I share your commitment to order, discipline, and an egalitarian ethos where anyone who can meet the standards is a welcome member of the team. I am especially concerned that this decision has all of the characteristics of a rushed political decision.

Your announcement last month suggested that services would review their accession plans and provide input on the impact to the readiness and lethality of our forces. To my knowledge, this review has not been completed, but the President's tweet suggests that he received the advice of military leaders and experts.

I request that you provide me with the revised service accession plans, an explanation of the policy with respect to current members of the armed forces, and all documents, memorandum, analysis, presentations, reports, and communications related to the White House’s consultation with the Department of Defense regarding this decision no later than July 31, 2017.

I look forward to your reply.

