[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (IL-17) today announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee – of which Durbin is a member – passed a bipartisan FY2017 Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations bill that continues funding for the activation of the Thomson Correctional Facility in Thomson, Illinois. The legislation must now be passed by the full Senate and then reconciled with the House version of the bill.

“Once controversial, support for the Bureau of Prisons operations at Thomson Correctional Center is now a clear bipartisan issue in Congress,” said Durbin. “The activation of Thomson prison is an important component of the Department of Justice’s plan to relieve overcrowding in America’s prison system and I will continuing working with Congresswoman Bustos to make certain that future funding is available.”

“The inclusion of funding for the Thomson Correctional Center is an important step in the right direction, but our work to promote economic growth in our region and tackle major challenges faced by our prison system by fully activating this facility is not done,” said Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. “The full activation of Thomson will create over 1,000 jobs in our community while generating over $60 million in local economic activity, and I will continue working with Senator Durbin to make sure that Thomson receives the funding it needs.”

