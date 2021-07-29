WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke on the Senate floor about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

The deal is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-build our nation’s roads, railways, and bridges; to make high-speed internet and clean water a reality for every household in America; and to create millions of good-paying, family-supporting union jobs across the country. During his speech, Durbin spoke about a recent bridge collapse in Seneca, Illinois, due to extreme flooding and how the deal can help repair our nation’s aging infrastructure that’s vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

“Nearly one in 12 bridges in America are considered structurally deficient. This was one of them. That means that they are at the risk of being compromised by extreme weather, which is becoming more and more common with climate change. Any of us could become that man on the bridge in Seneca, Illinois, who was saved by his neighbors. The infrastructure proposal we're considering at this very moment would eliminate this threat across America, rehabilitate our roads and bridges, keep our economy growing, make our families safe. With this historic infrastructure proposal, we are removing hazards from our communities, establishing a better foundation for our economy,”Durbin said.

Durbin also spoke about the historic investments the deal makes to expand and improve public transit and build electric vehicle infrastructure.

“The largest-ever investment in public transit in America's history… An historic expansion in electric vehicle infrastructure is part of this bill. Electric vehicles are the future… This plan will help automakers win the race worldwide…to make sure that electric vehicles have the American imprint on them,” Durbin said. “And this bipartisan plan is a move for the future. For families in Illinois, the funding means parents won't have to worry about a bridge collapse in taking their kids to school. It means they can trust the water coming out of the facet to be clean and safe, and for parents in the City of Chicago, with more lead service lines than any city in the United States, it could be a life-saver. These are the investments we need if we want America to win the 21st Century.”

Video of Durbin’s floor speech is available here.

