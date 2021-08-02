WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke on the Senate floor about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

The deal is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-build our nation’s roads, railways, transit, and bridges; to make high-speed internet and clean water a reality for every household in America; and to create millions of good-paying, family-supporting union jobs across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is currently being debated on the Senate floor.

“It includes the largest investment in American bridges since the creation of the interstate highway system. Imagine that. It also includes the largest investment in clean water infrastructure ever,” Durbin said. “Is it the largest investment in public transit in American history…this infrastructure plan will keep America's economy moving and our shipping lanes open by modernizing our ports, locks, and dams. We are not just repairing, we are building new infrastructure. This includes the largest investment in clean energy infrastructure in America's history.”

Durbin also spoke about the historic investments the deal makes to build resilient infrastructure.

“This plan will help us protect America's infrastructure, our economy, and American families from 21st century threats of climate change, extreme weather, and cyberattacks. It is the largest investment in resilience of physical and natural systems in American history. With this plan, we can create thousands of good-paying, family-supporting jobs, and a majority of these jobs may not require a college degree,” Durbin said. “These are smart, prudent, necessary investments that will pay dividends for years to come.”

Video of Durbin’s floor speech is available here.

