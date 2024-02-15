SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today applauded the Biden Administration’s decision to authorize Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Palestinians present in the United States. This authorization offers temporary relief from removal for eighteen months from today for eligible foreign nationals already in the United States who are unable to return safely to their home country. There is no application required for DED, but Palestinians may apply for work authorization if desired.

In November, Durbin, along with U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), led 103 of their colleagues in a letter to President Biden calling on his Administration to designate the Palestinian territories for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and/or authorize DED for Palestinians present in the United States.

“Today’s welcome announcement by the Biden Administration reaffirms American support for the Palestinian people and is consistent with President Biden’s stated commitment to protecting innocent Palestinian civilians.

“More than 28,000 Palestinians—including thousands of women and children—have been killed in the last four months in Gaza. Today’s decision by the Administration protects Palestinians in the United States from being forced to return to these clearly dangerous and deadly conditions.”

