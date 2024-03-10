ALTON - Two individuals who have the same last name now also have the same felony charges of burglary and residential burglary after admittedly entering an Alton residence with the intent to steal property within.

Patrick W. Delp, 55, and Byron R. Delp, 35, both of Alton, were both charged with residential burglary and burglary. On Feb. 21, 2024, both individuals allegedly entered someone’s residence without authority in the 300 block of E. 13th Street in Alton “with the intent to commit therein a theft,” according to court documents.

Petitions filed to deny both Patrick and Byron’s pretrial release describe the incident as follows:

“Defendants Byron and Patrick Delp were identified as the suspects observed on video surveillance entering the residence of the victim and preparing to steal multiple items, including copper piping pulled from the walls.

“Officers arrived on scene and located both suspects nearby. Both admitted to entering unlawfully with the intent to steal.”

The Alton Police Department presented both cases against Byron and Patrick. Each of the two individuals faces a Class 1 felony for residential burglary and a Class 2 felony for burglary.

Court documents indicate both were remanded to jail until their initial appearances in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

