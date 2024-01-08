JERSEYVILLE - Two people have been charged with stealing a trailer and a John Deere Compact Track Loader from Midwest Tractor Sales in Jerseyville, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cody A. Jones, 36, of Oquawka, Ill. and Shaelee L. Harkey, 21, of Viola, Ill. were both charged with theft of property valued between $100,000 to $500,000. Court documents state that on or about Dec. 19, 2023, Jones and Harkey stole property from Midwest Tractor sales, specifically a John Deere 325G Compact Track Loader and a “T-Man” trailer with forks.

Both Jones and Harkey were charged with Class 1 felonies. Court documents indicate they are currently being held without pretrial release conditions in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until their initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: