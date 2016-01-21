EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Board accepted the recommendation of Chairman Alan J. Dunstan and approved the appointment of William “Bill” Gushleff to the board, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Terry Davis (19th District - Granite City).

In making the recommendation, Dunstan pointed out that Gushleff will only serve the remainder of Davis’ term, which will expire in December, 2016.

“Bill (Gushleff) will not seek election to the position. Currently, there are two qualified candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to serve as the county board member from the 19th District,” Dunstan added. “I felt it was only fair to recommend an individual to fill the vacancy whose name will not be on the primary ballot in March."

A Madison native, Gushleff has lived in Granite City for more than 25 years. He was an educator for more than 34 years, retiring after a 31-year teaching stint at Belleville West High School.

Gushleff earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Southern Illinois University. He earned a dual major in political science and history, and earned his master’s of science in history.

“Bill (Gushleff) is very qualified to serve on the Madison County Board and I expect he will make significant contributions during his tenure,” Dunstan said.

