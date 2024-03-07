EDWARDSVILLE - A dump truck pursued by Edwardsville Police crashed into the gas pumps at QuikTrip in Edwardsville and struck another vehicle on Monday night.

Some of the gas pumps were not operable at QuikTrip on Thursday morning, March 7, 2024.

“The gas pumps have a sheer value designed to shut off if a pump is knocked away and it worked perfectly,” Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said. “There was a small fire in the gas pump knocked away from the canopy in the concrete parking lot, but it wasn’t a very big fire and it was quickly extinguished.”

The various pumps were closed that night after this incident, but several were operable on Thursday. Whiteford said an engineer must have come out and evaluated the situation and opened some of the pumps.

