ALTON - Duke Bakery has been an Alton landmark since 1951. Nearly 75 years later, the third generation of owners reflect on the love they’ve received from the community and how they repay it with donuts, pies, cakes and more.



“I find it to be a great honor to be a part of so many different aspects of people’s lives, from birth to baby showers to weddings, birthdays, you name it,” co-owner Amy Hollis said.



Duke Bakery was opened by Amy’s grandfather in 1951, which makes her a third-generation owner. Ben Hollis, Amy’s husband, has managed the business with her for over 20 years.



The bakery welcomes a long line of loyal customers every day, with multiple glass cases filled with fresh pastries each morning. Workers often see familiar faces as well as new customers who are eager to try out the many beloved menu items.



Over the years, a lot of these customers have become friends. Ben noted that Amy even keeps track of some of the annual holiday orders because she knows who wants what.



Article continues after sponsor message

“She realizes and recognizes the names, and she knows that every Christmas we’re going to have a specific thing on the order because that lady has gotten it every year for the last 30 years,” Ben said. “That’s always kind of fun to go through those orders and see those names that we recognize, and the faces.”



And the community knows the Hollises, too. The couple is excited to keep doing what they do best by providing baked goods to people across the Riverbend area.



There is a sign on the bakery’s block that recognizes Duke as an Alton landmark, and that feeling of community is what Amy and Ben love most.



“Just being part of the community is pretty neat,” Ben said. “Just having that connection and knowing and seeing those common faces.”



“And bringing recognition to Alton,” Amy chimed in.

After all, Alton wouldn’t be the same without Duke Bakery. Learn more about the bakery here.

More like this: