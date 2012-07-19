Duke Bakery Fire Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Our family is overwhelmed by the tremendous outpouring of support from the community after this morning's fire at our Godfrey location. We have received many, many well wishes and offers of support from past and current employees, friends, customers and local businesses. Our thoughts and prayers go out the Round Table Restaurant during their difficult time, also. Our Alton and Granite City stores are open for business as usual and will be able to serve our Godfrey customers from either location. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip