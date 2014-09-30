EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler wants to let taxpayers know they can now print their property tax bills from online.

Due to software innovations, the Treasurer’s Office now has property tax bills posted on its website, www.madcotreasurer.org.

“Anyone can now go online and print their tax bill,” Prenzler said.

He said beside the front page of the bill, the coupons are also available online.

The advantage of the coupons is that taxpayers who misplace a tax bill can go online, print it and mail their payment. The coupon also shows taxpayers the penalty amount if paid after a due date.

To find a tax bill on the Treasurer’s website, go to “Search and Pay,” and enter the parcel ID or name. Once the information for the parcel appears, click on “Tax Bill information” in the right column.

The bill can be viewed in full size and printed.

Prenzler cautions that coupons printed from the website cannot be used at collector banks. Collector banks require original coupons from the tax bill, which is printed on special paper necessary for processing.

The online coupons can used for payment in the Treasurer’s Office or mailed to 157 N. Main St., Ste. 125, P.O. Box 729, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Prenzler said he also wants to remind taxpayers that the third installment for property taxes is due Oct. 9.

Taxpayers can make immediate payments online via free e-check. Taxpayers may use a credit card, but they should be aware that the credit card processing company charges a 2.35 percent service fee.

For more information or questions, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

