BELLEVILLE, Ill. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today welcomed 60 residents from 34 different countries for the first time as United States citizens in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois Naturalization Ceremony. In her remarks to the new Americans, Duckworth highlighted the importance of diversity in strengthening our nation and her love for our country.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“For everyone here today, whether your journey started in Afghanistan or Algeria, Cambodia or Costa Rica, Venezuela or Vietnam, your hard work and dedication make your stories the American Dream,” Duckworth said. I want to thank you for making this nation better, for making America more American. I couldn’t be prouder to now call you my fellow citizens.”

Duckworth was joined at today’s ceremony by U.S. District of Southern Illinois Judge Nancy Rosenstengel and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Rachelle Aud Crowe.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Duckworth, Durbin Announce Funding To Kaskaskia Regional Port District

Nov 3, 2023 - Duckworth Announces More Than $400,000 In Congressionally Directed Spending To Boost Workforce Development In Illinois

Today - Duckworth Announces $500,000 In Congressionally Directed Spending To Boost Workforce Development In Chicago And East St. Louis

Nov 16, 2023 - Duckworth Reiterates Need to Pass Her Bipartisan Bill To Codify Boots to Business Program, Support Entrepreneurship Among Veterans

Sep 20, 2023 - Duckworth, Durbin Reintroduce Bill To Establish Prairie Du Rocher French Colonial National Historic Park

 