WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after the Senate passed bipartisan legislation to fund several federal agencies through September and avert a partial government shutdown: Article continues after sponsor message "I'm relieved we passed this bipartisan legislation to prevent a partial government shutdown that would have hurt working families across our nation," said Duckworth."Keeping the lights on and our government working for the people is the least the American people deserve from their legislators. I'm also grateful to Appropriations Committee Chair Murray and the bipartisan group of negotiators on this bill that will not only keep these agencies and programs funded, but also includes so many critical priorities I pushed for—including fully funding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) for the millions of families who depend on it and providing nearly $13 billion to the Federal Aviation Administration to improve aviation safety. Public safety is a top priority of mine, so I am also proud to have worked to secure increased security grants for the Democratic National Convention. As host, Chicago is ready to welcome the thousands of visitors into our city this August, and this increased federal support will help ensure we keep our city, its residents and convention-goers safe and protected."