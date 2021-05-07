ALTON – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—who serves as Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife—today visited the Melvin Price Lock and Dam to tour the facility and meet with officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Ceres Barge Line and the Waterways Council, Inc. Duckworth and the officials discussed the importance of safe and efficient inland waterway infrastructure, as well as dredging needs along the inland waterways.

“Inland waterways are crucial to our country’s agriculture and our economy,” Duckworth said. “I was pleased to tour the Mel Price Lock and Dam and learn more about the hardworking men and women who make transporting our state’s agricultural products possible. I’m proud facilities like this have a home right here in Illinois and I’ll keep working to support infrastructure throughout our inland waterways and help grow our local economies while creating jobs for Illinoisans.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As a member of the EPW Committee, Senator Duckworth worked to secure provisions last Congress within the Water Resources and Development Act (WRDA) 2020 Reauthorization, including authorizing the construction of the Brandon Road Lock and Dam Project.

More like this:

Related Video: