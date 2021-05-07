EDWARDSVILLE— U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) toured a Madison County COVID-19 vaccination site at American Legion Post #199 today and met with officials from the Madison County Health Department, Illinois National Guard and the American Legion to receive an update on the county’s vaccination efforts. Duckworth and officials discussed how federal and local entities can continue to support each other and help ensure that more Illinoisans who are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 do so. Photos from today’s visit are available here.

“While we’ve made such great improvements, we’re not yet on the other side of this pandemic,” Duckworth said. “The only way we’ll get there is if more Illinoisans get vaccinated as soon as possible. I’m proud of the work sites like this in Madison County and all across the state are doing to ensure we’re getting shots in arms, and I’ll keep working alongside state and local health officials to help ensure they have the federal support and resources they need.”

Duckworth has been a leader in helping secure resources for Illinois to help equitably and effectively distribute COVID-19 vaccines, as well as help ensure Illinoisans know vaccines are safe and effective.. Earlier this week, Duckworth announced more than $9 million to support vaccine education and availability across the state. Last month, Duckworth penned an op-ed in the Southern Illinoisan urging those who are able to get vaccinated to protect those around them, and hosted a virtual town hall to answer questions from constituents about vaccine safety and accessibility.

