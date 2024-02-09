WASHGINTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—issued the following statement after the Senate voted to proceed on the package to bolster U.S. national security that will provide additional support for our partners and allies:

“With our nation confronting increasingly complex and escalating threats to global security, I’m relieved that Senate Republicans have finally joined Democrats to enable us to strengthen our own national security—including by investing in our military industrial base, replenishing critical U.S. military equipment and creating good-paying jobs here at home—while helping Ukraine defend themselves from Putin’s forces, expanding life-saving humanitarian assistance to the innocent civilians suffering in Gaza, supporting our Indo-Pacific partners as we work together to counter China and helping Israel eliminate the threat posed by Hamas.

“I am, however, beyond disappointed by my Republican colleagues’ cynical, absurd flip-flop on their demand to pair border policy changes with this legislation, foolishly delaying for months the critical aid that our Ukrainian partners desperately need to continue their stand against Putin. If they truly believe what’s happening at the border is a real problem, then walking away from the most significant border security reforms in a generation-—reforms they demanded in the first place—is a shameful example of Congressional Republicans yet again putting politics over the needs of our country.”

