WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife that has jurisdiction over the Endangered Species Act, released the following statement after participating in a legislative hearing held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works to examine S. 4589, Endangered Species Act Amendments of 2020.Watch her full remarks here.

“The Endangered Species Act plays a vital role in protecting species and ecosystems from extinction. This landmark law successfully rescued the Bald Eagle when it was on the brink of extinction and supported the full recovery of the American alligator. With nearly 25 percent of listed endangered species still lacking final recovery plans, our first priority should be fully funding conservation initiatives under the Endangered Species Act.

“Congress must resist growing complacent and as Ranking Member of the Senate Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife, I will be vigilant in opposing any effort that seeks to take advantage of the Endangered Species Act’s successes over many decades to justify weakening the law’s protections today.”

