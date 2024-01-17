Duckworth Statement On Motion To Table Sanders Resolution
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, issued the following statement regarding tonight’s vote to table Senator Sanders’ motion to discharge Senate Resolution 504, requesting information on Israel’s human rights practices pursuant to section 502B(c) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961:
“These past 100 days have brought painful, unimaginable suffering in Gaza and Israel. I have condemned the brutal terror attacks that Hamas conducted against Israel on October 7th which shattered the fragile ceasefire that was in place. I have also been vocal with my concerns about the viability of the Netanyahu government’s military strategy in Gaza and the unacceptable humanitarian crisis that innocent civilians in Gaza, including thousands of precious children, have endured.
“After careful deliberation, I voted to table the motion to discharge Senate Resolution 504 because Section 502B(c) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 is a blunt instrument that threatens to end all security assistance—including defensive support, such as replenishing interceptors for Iron Dome—to Israel. At a time when Israel regularly faces barrages of rocket attacks, I feel strongly that the U.S. be able to provide reinforcements to Iron Dome without delay if required.
“My vote tonight must not be confused for condoning specific policies of the Netanyahu government, many of which I’ve long and vocally opposed. The only viable path to a peace in the long term is establishing a Palestinian nation-state alongside Israel, and I continue to condemn the enabling of settler violence directed against Palestinians in the West Bank and the reckless and inflammatory comments of extremists in the Netanyahu government who have long worked to destroy hopes for a peaceful solution while explicitly supporting the displacement of Palestinians and occupation of Gaza. Such a goal is unacceptable, and I supported the Biden administration’s diplomatic efforts to push Prime Minister Netanyahu to publicly deny displacement and occupation of Gaza was an Israeli objective.
“I have also pushed the Netanyahu government to drastically improve the delivery of lifesaving aid, provide safe corridors for civilians and aid workers as well as humanitarian pauses in fighting, and to restore essential services to Gaza. The escalating humanitarian crisis and staggering loss of life in Gaza demands our urgent attention and concrete action by all involved parties to protect civilian lives and rapidly accelerate the flow of aid before widespread famine and disease claims even more innocent life in a war that has already seen the death of far too many civilians, many of them children.
“To those crying out for an end to this war, I want you to know that I hear you and share your goals. I remain committed to doing everything I can to provide relief and safety for innocent civilians suffering in Gaza. I will continue to advocate for the safe return of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and all hostages, and I will always advocate for a de-escalation of tensions in the region that ultimately brings about a two-state future that strengthens the safety of Israel, eliminates the threat posed by Hamas and ends the prolonged and continuing suffering of Palestinians. These have been my clear and consistent goals since October 7th, and they will remain at the front of my mind as I work to bring an end to this devastating war.”
Since Hamas broke the ceasefire that existed prior to October 7th, 2023, Senator Duckworth has worked tirelessly to bring home hostages, alleviate suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza and bring an end to this war. Some actions she’s taken include:
- Senator Duckworth hosted a meeting in her office with the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, including the Executive Director of the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) – Chicago, to learn more about the deep impact this crisis is having on the Illinois Muslim community.
- Senator Duckworth helped introduce a bipartisan resolution with Senators Rosen, Senator Young, Booker and Rubio condemning Hamas for taking hostages, calling for their immediate release and calling for the US to lead a global campaign to demand the release of the hostages held captive by Hamas. A slightly amended version of this resolution was passed by the full Senate by unanimous consent.
- Senator Duckworth convened a meeting with a group of Palestinian doctors to hear directly about the difficulties doctors were facing providing care to those suffering in Gaza, as well as to discuss the broader medical response to the crisis in Gaza and other humanitarian efforts.
- Senator Duckworth worked with Senator Ernst (R-IA) to call on President Biden to support hostage recovery efforts
- After the hateful killing of an innocent 6-year-old named Wadea Al-Fayoume in Plainfield, Illinois, Senator Duckworth visited the Mosque where his funeral and burial services were held to meet with local Muslim leaders and hear from the Muslim community about its concerns.
- During his confirmation hearing, Senator Duckworth called on then-nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew to work to increase humanitarian aid for innocents in Gazaif confirmed, as he ultimately was.
- Senator Duckworth delivered impassioned remarks on the Senate Floor calling for the sustained flow of humanitarian aid to innocent civilians in Gaza and the resumption of essential services in Gaza. Senator Duckworth also cautioned against allowing Islamophobia to take hold at home.
- Senator Duckworth, Senator Murphy and several colleagues joined together to call for fuel to be allowed into Gaza for hospitals and water treatment
- Senator Duckworth met with the Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss the ICRC’s efforts to get access to hostages and provide medical care, as well as to discuss the broader humanitarian situation in Gaza.
- Senator Duckworth, along with several of her colleagues, called for a humanitarian pause to allow for more delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza as well as the release of all hostages.
- With Senator Van Hollen (D-MD), Senator Duckworth further information from President Biden about Israel’s military strategy against Hamas, including whether it was prioritizing the safe return of hostages.
- Senator Duckworth and Senator Durbin (D-IL) requested Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforced Departure for Palestinians currently in the U.S. to help ensure they were not at risk of being sent back to Gaza during a time of war.
- Senator Duckworth and Senator Merkley (D-OR) requested full funding for humanitarian aid appropriations requests.
- After an agreement was reached to allow fuel into Gaza every other day, Senator Duckworth expressed relief at this initial step but underscored that the amount being delivered was not nearly sufficient and pledged to continue working for more fuel and humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.
- Senator Duckworth joined a letter led by Senator Baldwin, calling for immediate steps to improve the sustained delivery of aid to innocent civilians in Gaza, including opening the Kerem Shalom border crossing.
