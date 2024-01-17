WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, issued the following statement regarding tonight’s vote to table Senator Sanders’ motion to discharge Senate Resolution 504, requesting information on Israel’s human rights practices pursuant to section 502B(c) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961:

“These past 100 days have brought painful, unimaginable suffering in Gaza and Israel. I have condemned the brutal terror attacks that Hamas conducted against Israel on October 7th which shattered the fragile ceasefire that was in place. I have also been vocal with my concerns about the viability of the Netanyahu government’s military strategy in Gaza and the unacceptable humanitarian crisis that innocent civilians in Gaza, including thousands of precious children, have endured.

“After careful deliberation, I voted to table the motion to discharge Senate Resolution 504 because Section 502B(c) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 is a blunt instrument that threatens to end all security assistance—including defensive support, such as replenishing interceptors for Iron Dome—to Israel. At a time when Israel regularly faces barrages of rocket attacks, I feel strongly that the U.S. be able to provide reinforcements to Iron Dome without delay if required.

“My vote tonight must not be confused for condoning specific policies of the Netanyahu government, many of which I’ve long and vocally opposed. The only viable path to a peace in the long term is establishing a Palestinian nation-state alongside Israel, and I continue to condemn the enabling of settler violence directed against Palestinians in the West Bank and the reckless and inflammatory comments of extremists in the Netanyahu government who have long worked to destroy hopes for a peaceful solution while explicitly supporting the displacement of Palestinians and occupation of Gaza. Such a goal is unacceptable, and I supported the Biden administration’s diplomatic efforts to push Prime Minister Netanyahu to publicly deny displacement and occupation of Gaza was an Israeli objective.

“I have also pushed the Netanyahu government to drastically improve the delivery of lifesaving aid, provide safe corridors for civilians and aid workers as well as humanitarian pauses in fighting, and to restore essential services to Gaza. The escalating humanitarian crisis and staggering loss of life in Gaza demands our urgent attention and concrete action by all involved parties to protect civilian lives and rapidly accelerate the flow of aid before widespread famine and disease claims even more innocent life in a war that has already seen the death of far too many civilians, many of them children.

“To those crying out for an end to this war, I want you to know that I hear you and share your goals. I remain committed to doing everything I can to provide relief and safety for innocent civilians suffering in Gaza. I will continue to advocate for the safe return of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and all hostages, and I will always advocate for a de-escalation of tensions in the region that ultimately brings about a two-state future that strengthens the safety of Israel, eliminates the threat posed by Hamas and ends the prolonged and continuing suffering of Palestinians. These have been my clear and consistent goals since October 7th, and they will remain at the front of my mind as I work to bring an end to this devastating war.”

Since Hamas broke the ceasefire that existed prior to October 7th, 2023, Senator Duckworth has worked tirelessly to bring home hostages, alleviate suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza and bring an end to this war. Some actions she’s taken include:

