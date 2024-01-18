WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after the Senate passed a continuing resolution to keep our government open and spare working families the pain of a partial shutdown:

“Today’s vote is good for working families, our economy and our entire nation. By passing this continuing resolution, the Senate is providing House Republicans an opportunity to avoid a needless government shutdown that would hurt working families and halt government services relied on by millions of Americans while creating a pathway to pass critical appropriations bills to keep the government open and working for the people for the rest of the fiscal year.

“It’s clear that bipartisanship is the only path forward here. The Senate has done our job—and now, it’s critical that House Republicans do theirs by passing this resolution quickly so we can get it to the President’s desk for signature before parts of the government shut down and working Americans are hurt.”

