WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a Purple Heart recipient and member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement in response to President Trump’s veto of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the House and Senate with overwhelmingly bipartisan support:

“By passing a NDAA that included a well-deserved pay raise for our troops, Congress sent a clear message that we have our service members’ backs no matter what. By vetoing this overwhelmingly bipartisan legislation in order to honor traitors and protect his ability to easily lie on Twitter, Donald Trump is sending yet another message that he cares more about himself and his political fortunes than he does about our troops or our national security. I will vote to override this ridiculous veto.”

Duckworth secured key provisions in the NDAA that would make sure our female servicemembers are properly equipped for combat, bolster transportation infrastructure and logistics systems, accelerate rotary wing modernization efforts and invest more DoD resources into emerging regions like Southeast Asia. The Senate-passed NDAA also includes a 3% pay raise for our troops.

