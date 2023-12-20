Duckworth Reacts To Short-Term FAA Extension Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—Chair of the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation—today issued the following statement after the Senate passed a short-term extension of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) authorization. Article continues after sponsor message “As Chair of the Aviation Safety subcommittee, I’m encouraged that Senate negotiators are close to finalizing a strong, full FAA Reauthorization bill that builds on the existing post-Colgan safety system—including leaving the 1,500 hour rule as-is—supercharges air traffic controller hiring, improves on the technology and equipment needed to prevent near-misses and ensures the FAA has the tools it needs to strengthen pilot training and safety margins. Today’s vote will give us the time we need to do just that.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show: Ft. Third On Third With Third Street Realty, The Healing Haus, and More!