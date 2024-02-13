WASHGINTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—issued the following statement after the Senate passed legislation to bolster U.S. national security and provide additional support for our partners and allies by a bipartisan vote of 70-29:

“After months of delays demanding policy changes they apparently didn’t even want, I’m relieved that Senate Republicans have finally joined Democrats to pass this critical national security legislation.

“With our nation confronting increasingly complex and escalating threats to global security, this bill would make important and substantial investments in our military industrial base—replenishing critical U.S. military equipment and creating good-paying jobs here at home—while helping Ukraine defend themselves from Putin’s forces, supporting our Indo-Pacific partners as we work together to counter the Chinese Communist Party, helping Israel eliminate the threat posed by Hamas and expanding life-saving humanitarian assistance to the innocent civilians suffering in Gaza.

“This never should have taken so long, but I’m glad we finally got it done. Now it’s time for the House to do its job and send this critical national security bill to the President’s desk.”

