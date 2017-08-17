CHICAGO – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after President Trump once again blamed this weekend’s violence in Charlottesville on “both sides” and minimized the threat racist white nationalists and neo-Nazis pose to American citizens across the nation:

“There are American patriots, and then there are the white nationalists and Nazis that fought against them. Members of my own family, along with countless brave American servicemembers, defeated our enemies and protected our country. Members of my family also fought on both sides of the Civil War, but I’m not confused about which side was fighting for American values.

“The terrorist attack in Charlottesville is not the fault of many sides, no matter what Mr. Trump says. Heather Heyer was not murdered by both sides, no matter what the white nationalists who continue to be bolstered by the President’s offensive and ignorant words say.

“The terrorists who struck fear in the hearts of patriots around this country over the weekend are not “fine people.” You cannot call yourself a patriot and be a racist, neo-Nazi white nationalist at the same time. If the President cannot or will not recognize the threat these terrorists pose to our country and our people, then true patriots must ask what side he is on.”

