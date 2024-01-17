WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement Senate after negotiators reached a bipartisan deal to expand the Child Tax Credit and support millions of working families:

“When Democrats expanded the Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan, we lifted millions of children out of poverty with the stroke of a pen. We know this critical lifeline works for millions of families and, with this bipartisan deal, we have a new chance to bring it back while ensuring more working families can benefit from this tax credit, too.”

“Not only would expanding the Child Tax Credit show working families that we are putting them first, but this bipartisan agreement would also support businesses, incentivize domestic research and innovation, provide relief to communities impacted by disasters, expand funding for affordable housing and more. I’m thankful for Chair Wyden and Chair Smith’s leadership in negotiating this bipartisan deal and I will continue to work with my colleagues to get this done ahead of the tax filing season.”

Last year, Duckworth helped introduce the Working Families Tax Relief Act as an original cosponsor that would make the American Rescue Plan’s expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) permanent for workers and families.

